Military parade marking 75th anniversary of Great Victory in Moscow

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and sons attended the Victory Day parade taking place in Red Square in Moscow on 24 June. The parade marks the 75thanniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The foreign dignitaries attending the military parade included the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, high-ranking officials of some other countries, ambassadors of the countries that were the Allies in World War II. Invitations were also sent to heads of some international organizations, including Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.

After the military parade, Aleksandr Lukashenko together with Russia President Vladimir Putin and other foreign leaders attending the event in Moscow laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.

MIL OSI