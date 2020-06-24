Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President hopes US visit helps boost bilateral ties

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

President hopes US visit helps boost bilateral ties

Washington | President’s press conference (1 / 2)

Washington | President Andrzej Duda lays flowers in front of the Tadeusz Kościuszko monument

President Andrzej Duda voiced hope in Washington on Wednesday that his commencing US visit will help intensify Polish-US relations. He added that he also hoped for US President Donald Trump’s return visit to Poland.

Speaking with reporters hours before his meeting with Trump, Andrzej Duda said he was pleased to be the first state leader invited to the US after a period of suspension in international political visits due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Andrzej Duda said he hoped his visit will help intensify Poland’s relations with the US, and observed that the coronavirus epidemic has given a “new perspective” to international cooperation.

He also pointed out that because Poland is an EU member, his invitation to the US is also “an invitation for Europe and the EU,” and a sign that the US is willing to intensify Euroatlantic ties. He added that he was willing to aid that process throughout.

Andrzej Duda also expressed hope for a return visit by President Trump to Poland.

(PAP)

