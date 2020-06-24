Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President’s visit to the White House

Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies

x Akceptuję politykę

Narzędzia dostępności

Czcionka standardowa

Czcionka powiększona

Czcionka największa

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Main page

News

Dodatkowe narzędzia

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

President’s visit to the White House

|

President’s visit to the White House (1 / 8)

President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House President’s visit to the White House

Polish and US Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump, agreed on wednesday that Polish-American relations have never been better.

We were not closer to Poland than now, said Trump in the Oval Office before the start of Wednesday talks with Andrzej Duda Duda at the White House.

Andrzej Duda expressed hope that after the meeting bilateral relations will be even better.

President Trump added that the two had had a number of discussions and that cooperation with Poland is very good. We have never had better relations, we have not been closer to Poland than now, said Trump. (PAP)

Recommend site

MIL OSI