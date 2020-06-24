Reception for heads of state invited to military parade to mark 75th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

Once again, I would like to thank you all for coming to Moscow, despite the difficult circumstances we are all aware of, to attend the celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

I have already said this, and I know this is obvious – it is a very significant event for our peoples, without any exaggeration, very dear to us all. Victory Day is celebrated in each of our countries.

Nothing has the power, as is often said, to extinguish the deep sincere feelings people have when they commemorate and honour their heroes. Every year, this holiday actually becomes even more pronounced and vibrant, with new traditions added to it, which is very important, such as, for example, the Immortal Regiment marches held in 115 states.

Of course, the military parades on Red Square to mark each anniversary of Victory arouse very special feelings. Thank you for your kind words when you noted that the Parade was held at the highest level. I can say with confidence that all the organisers, all our military personnel wholeheartedly did their best.

I am sure that the kind of cohesion that unites us, our spiritual unity in honouring an anniversary that was common for all of us, and still is, are also in harmony with the dreams and hopes of our dear veterans, everyone whose effort helped bring our shared and long-awaited Victory closer.

We have just laid flowers at the Eternal Flame as a tribute to the Unknown Soldier, a symbol of all those who never returned from the fronts of the Great Patriotic War.

We do not know – this is really so – we do not know the name, age, or nationality of this soldier who died in the battle of Moscow, but he is family to millions of people. Someone’s son, husband, brother, grandfather, or father. We will always remember them – those who never came home – and will always be proud of the entire generation of victors.

The feat of the brave fighters and selfless workers of the rear is an important integral part of the history of our countries, an invaluable example of the triumph of justice, humanitarianism (I spoke about this today at the parade), and the all-conquering force of unity, friendship and trust between our countries. These things have always remained our main pillars that support us in difficulties.

Today this is first of all a matter of global security, the fight against terrorism and against the pandemic, and most of the leaders present here know how we are addressing these problems as part of our associations, effectively and in a timely manner.

Once again, I would like to say that I am sincerely delighted to see you all in Moscow. The legendary parade of victors that took place 75 years ago is part of our shared history, as much as the Great Victory.

Allow me to propose a toast to our veterans, to our unity, to our past and future victories!

MIL OSI