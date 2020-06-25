Balance of Payments of the Republic of Belarus with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, January-March 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union – a statistical statement that summarizes transactions between residents of the Republic of Belarus and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union during a period.

The sixth edition of the International Monetary Fund’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (IMF, 2009) (hereinafter – BPM6) provide the methodological framework for compilation of the balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Methodological approaches and statistical indicators of bilateral balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation agreed annually with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. Statistical indicators of the bilateral balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan presented based Belarusian side. Statistical indicators of the bilateral balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Armenia presented based Belarusian side. Statistical indicators of the bilateral balance of payments of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan presented based Belarusian side.

