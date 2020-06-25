Greetings on 100th anniversary of Republic of Tatarstan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The establishment of the Republic of Tatarstan was a landmark event in the rich history of your ancient land, which helped preserve the language and unique cultural and spiritual heritage of the people who have lived on the Volga and Kama rivers since time immemorial. The multinational Republic of Tatarstan is proud of its substantial contribution to strengthening the Russian state and developing the national economy, science, culture and education, as well as of giving the country and the world an entire galaxy of brilliant writers, poets, scientists and musicians, as well as public and religious figures.

Today the Republic of Tatarstan is regarded, with good reason, as a leading region of Russia. It has created conditions for attracting major investment and is implementing large-scale projects in industry, agriculture, energy, construction and the social sphere. It is notable that the people of Tatarstan love their homeland, respect its traditions and customs and venerate the heroism of the veterans of the Great Patriotic War. They stand together in joy and in sorrow and do their utmost to help those who need their support and assistance. This is how they acted this year as well, when the country faced the threat of the spreading dangerous epidemic. I am confident that together we will cope with this challenge.”

