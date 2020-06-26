Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new appointments

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments on 25 June.The head of state appointed:Aleksandr Ganevich – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Swiss Confederation;Andrei Molchan – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.The president also approved the appointment of:Andrei Sedukov as chairman of the Krichev District Executive Committee;Ilya Laput as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Daugavpils (the Republic of Latvia);Yuri Chebotar as first deputy economy minister;Anzhelika Nikitina as deputy economy minister;Mikhail Lobarev as member of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee;Svetlana Ivanova as head of the economy and sectoral programs department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

MIL OSI