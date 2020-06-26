Gazprom’s annual General Shareholders Meeting elects new Board of Directors

Source: Gazprom

Based on the voting results, the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom formed the Company’s Board of Directors composed as follows:

1.

Akimov, Andrey Igorevich

Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company)

2.

Kulibaev, Timur Askarovich

Chairman of the Legal Entities Association “Kazakhstan Association of Oil, Gas and Energy Sector Organizations (KAZENERGY),” Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Republic of Kazakhstan (Atameken)

3.

Manturov, Denis Valentinovich

Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation

4.

Markelov, Vitaly Anatolyevich

Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom

5.

Martynov, Viktor Georgievich

Rector of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University)

6.

Mau, Vladimir Alexandrovich

Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration

7.

Miller, Alexey Borisovich

Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom

8.

Novak, Alexander Valentinovich

Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation

9.

Patrushev, Dmitry Nikolaevich

Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation

10.

Sereda, Mikhail Leonidovich

First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Export

11.

Zubkov, Viktor Alexeevich

Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum

