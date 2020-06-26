Gazprom’s annual General Shareholders Meeting elects new Board of Directors

Source: Gazprom
Based on the voting results, the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom formed the Company’s Board of Directors composed as follows:
1.
Akimov, Andrey Igorevich
Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company)
2.
Kulibaev, Timur Askarovich
Chairman of the Legal Entities Association “Kazakhstan Association of Oil, Gas and Energy Sector Organizations (KAZENERGY),” Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Republic of Kazakhstan (Atameken)
3.
Manturov, Denis Valentinovich
Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation
4.
Markelov, Vitaly Anatolyevich
Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom
5.
Martynov, Viktor Georgievich
Rector of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University)
6.
Mau, Vladimir Alexandrovich
Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration
7.
Miller, Alexey Borisovich
Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom
8.
Novak, Alexander Valentinovich
Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation
9.
Patrushev, Dmitry Nikolaevich
Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation
10.
Sereda, Mikhail Leonidovich
First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Export
11.
Zubkov, Viktor Alexeevich
Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum