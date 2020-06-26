Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic activity stabilises at lower levels

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

25 June 2020

News

The dynamics of incoming payments suggest the ongoing stabilisation of economic activity at lower levels in June, as noted in the latest issue of the weekly publication Monitoring Sectoral Financial Flows.

In the week from 15 to 19 June, the downward deviation of incoming payments from the ‘normal’ level increased to 15.7% from 14.9% registered in the previous week.

Compared to other groups of sectors, the downward deviation in the final consumption sectors remains the smallest, though last week it grew slightly to 6.3% from 5% a week earlier. Besides, the easing of restrictive measures improves the dynamics of incoming payments in the sectors focused on the manufacture and sale of durable goods and the provision of consumer services.

Downward deviation in exporting sectors remains the highest: last week it grew to 32.9% from 20.9% a week earlier. With oil production levels remaining low, the lagging behind in the oil and gas sector increases, including in oil refining and in the services provided in the mining and quarrying. The subdued activity of exporting sectors influences payment dynamics in the sectors of intermediate consumption.

MIL OSI