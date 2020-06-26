Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a working trip to Soligorsk District on 26 June.In Soligorsk the head of state met with representatives of Minsk Oblast and toured the Belkali-Migao company.The president was briefed on the social and economic situation in Minsk Oblast and Soligorsk District, financial and economic performance of Belaruskali and the implementation of the investment project to build a potassium nitrate production plant there.The head of state noted: the social and economic development program for the coming five years should be comprehensible to everyone, including the general public and company chiefs. Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that back in the Soviet Union such programs contained detailed plans regarding investment and companies that were to be commissioned.“I would like to see not only traditional, but also novel companies. Minsk Oblast should launch more than one facility. Two or three, and these projects should be thought out well and should be well-resourced,” the Belarusian leader underlined.Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that half a year ago he held a narrow-participation meeting with Minsk Oblast top officials as he appointed the new governor. Back then development goals were set for the region for the years to come. “Naturally, all this will be fine-tuned taking into consideration the targets of the next five-year period,” the head of state noted.“Minsk Oblast is not only a foundation. The potential that you have represents a miniature copy of the country’s economy. You have everything, all industries, all forms of economic management,” the Belarusian leader stressed.The head of state remarked that some time ago Minsk Oblast was lagging behind, but the situation has improved in recent years. “There were enough lies and false reporting. There were many things. It is good that the situation has improved in the past five years. I think you will not stop and will move forward in spite of any turbulences,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

