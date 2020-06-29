Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates in the meeting of the WEF Regional Action Group for Europe and Eurasia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 29, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, took part in the fourth online meeting of the High-level Regional Group for Policy Development in Europe and Eurasia, held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Background information: World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization with headquarters in Geneva. WEF is the organizer of the annual economic forum in Davos, which gathers heads of states and governments, executives of leading corporations and prominent economists.

The Regional Action Group is established to examine possible ways of the global economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei is a member of the Group from Belarus.

The topical issue on the meeting’s agenda was formats and directions for the deepening of trade ties between Europe and Eurasia with the United States in post-COVID-19 era.

Within the Regional Group Belarus advocates strengthening of the regional cooperation with a focus on middle-income countries as well as further development of the existing multilateral infrastructure projects to sustain crisis-resilient supply and production chains. Belarus considers the prompt accession of all countries in Europe and Eurasia to the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a concrete step towards deepening trade ties between the region and the United States.



