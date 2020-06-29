Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.“Thanks to your rich experience of a statesman and talent of a leader you are strongly respected in Turkmenistan and abroad,” the felicitation message reads. “I am convinced that the promotion of bilateral dialogue meets the interests of our states and will contribute to the further enhancement of versatile interaction on the basis of strong traditions of friendship and trust between the peoples of Belarus and Turkmenistan.”Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow strong health, wellbeing and every success in this responsible work.

