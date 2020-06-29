Shipbuilder’s Day greetings

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This professional celebration is marked by representatives in a whole range of occupations, such as engineers and ship designers, researchers and workers, gunsmiths and teachers of specialised educational institutions. All of you are brought together by a common noble mission of serving the Fatherland, and strengthening its reputation as a great marine power.

And of course, during the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, we offer sincere words of gratitude to the war veterans. In the most difficult wartime years, shipbuilders reliably ensured the combat capability of our fleet, repaired damaged equipment, designed and built new ships, and developed the production of ammunition and weapons. Importantly, the historical and documentary project Shipbuilders of the Great Victory implemented by the Russian Historical Society and the United Shipbuilding Corporation has organised and presented the invaluable evidence of their unparalleled feat.

It is gratifying that, while relying on the rich experience of your predecessors and introducing modern technologies, you continue to create truly unique ships and boats that effectively address the tasks assigned to them in any part of the World Ocean. You are making a major contribution to ensuring the country’s defence capabilities, to strengthening its economic and scientific potential. Largely thanks to you, your engagement and dedication and responsible attitude to your service, the Russian shipbuilding industry has remained stable in this difficult period of the pandemic and, I am quite sure, will continue to grow quickly and increase its competitiveness.”

MIL OSI