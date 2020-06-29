Soviet Soldier Memorial in Rzhev to be unveiled on June 30

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The construction of the memorial was initiated by veterans of the Great Patriotic War, who asked the Committee of the Union State of Russia and Belarus and the Russian Military History Society (RMHS) to immortalise their fellow soldiers to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory. The open international contest for the best architectural and artistic design was won by sculptor Andrei Korobtsov and architect Konstantin Fomin. They created a 25-metre-tall bronze figure of a Soviet soldier on a 10-metre-high hill. The project was carried out by the RMHS with the support of the Union State, the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Tver Region Government and the Victory Museum.

MIL OSI