Foreign Minister of Belarus V.Makei participates in the solemn ceremony of opening of virtual museum “Meeting on the Elbe River”

On June 30, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in the solemn ceremony of opening of virtual museum “Meeting on the Elbe River” in Gymnasium No 5 of Minsk.

The event was organized to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the historic meeting of Soviet and American troops on the Elbe River. The coming together of the allies was crucial for the final defeat of the Nazi Germany.

In his statement, V.Makei noted that the meeting serves as a vivid symbol of courage of the peoples united in the struggle for freedom and independence; as the edification of the posterity that the heinous and tragic events of the past should never be repeated. The Minister indicated his aspiration that the event would draw public attention in Belarus and abroad to important historic events uniting Belarus and the U.S.

The Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. in Belarus, Jenifer Moore, the Deputy Chair of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Artem Tsuran, the Head of Administration of the Partisan district of Minsk, Valery Voronitsky, representatives of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, Ministry of Education, local authorities also took part in the ceremony.

Tatyana Gerashchenko, daughter of the Hero of the Meeting on the Elbe River Alexander Silvashko, shared her memories.

Participants of the event planted a rosarium with 75 roses in memory of the Elbe River meeting anniversary.



