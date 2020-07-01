Belarus President signs executive order to address topical issues in the population’s life

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed an executive order on additional measures designed to address topical issues in the population’s life.

The document contains measures designed to address the most topical issues raised in the course of collecting voter signatures in support of nominating Aleksandr Lukashenko as a presidential candidate.

The measures target various spheres, including civil engineering, housing and utilities industry, transport, power engineering, employment and social security, healthcare, education, and retail.

The document also reflects the instructions on building homes for military personnel that the head of state gave when he visited Brest Oblast on 22 June.

Reports on fulfilling the executive order will be presented every quarter. The population will be properly informed about the resolution of topical issues.

The State Control Committee and the Belarus President Administration will oversee the fulfillment of the executive order.

