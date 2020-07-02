Ambassador of Belarus A.Aleksandrov meets the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade of Cuba

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02 July 2020 г.



On June 30, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Cuba, Aleksandr Aleksandrov, met with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Republic of Cuba, Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Joint Action Plan of the governments of Belarus and Cuba on the development of trade and economic cooperation as well as the issue of Cuba’s upcoming observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union.

print version

MIL OSI