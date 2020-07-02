Mail.ru Group GDRs now listed on Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 2 July 2020, MOEX launched trading in global depositary receipts (GDRs) of Mail.ru Group.

The listing ceremony was attended by MOEX CEO Yuri Denisov and Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.ru Group.

The Mail.ru Group GDRs joined the Level 1 List and trade under the ticker MAIL, with quotation and settlement in Russian roubles. The securities also trade on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Commenting at the event, MOEX CEO Yuri Denisov said:

“We are pleased that more and more companies with Russian roots are opting for a secondary listing on MOEX. There are more than 5.3 million private investors with access to MOEX markets, and now they can buy Mail.ru Group shares using Russian infrastructure, with clear and convenient rules, and paying in Russian roubles. I hope that Mail.ru Group’s depositary receipts will be actively traded on our Exchange and become popular among individual investors, who are familiar with Mail.ru Group’s business given that the company’s services cover practically all Internet segments and are part of daily life for many Russians.”

Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.ru Group, said:

“Today’s listing on the local exchange marks a major milestone in our history as a public company, enabling millions of Russians to become our shareholders. Russia’s local retail investor base has been rising rapidly, and they will now have access to our GDRs through the Moscow Exchange. In the meantime, we will continue to create technologies that will increase shareholder value, and believe that the listing will enhance the overall liquidity of our company.”

Mail.ru Group develops a leading Russian online platform for communication and entertainment. The company owns VK and Odnoklassniki, the Mail.ru email service and four messengers, as also MY.GAMES international gaming brand with more than 605 million users across the globe and hundreds popular games in its portfolio. In 2019 Mail.ru Group Tech Lab was launched to focus on new tech development. Mail.ru Group is also a shareholder in the AliExpress Russia. Together with Alibaba Group, MegaFon, RDIF and Sberbank, the company is developing a food and transportation 020 platform.MOEX operates Russia’s main trading platform for currencies, money market instruments, equities, bonds, derivative instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows MOEX to offer its clients a full range of trading and post-trading services.

MIL OSI