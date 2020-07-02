Meeting of Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today we are holding a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee. But before we get down to work, I would like to thank Russian citizens for their support and trust.

I have said many times that it was necessary to adopt amendments to Russia’s basic law, the Constitution. Here we have the improvement of the political system as well as social guarantees, strengthening of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and, finally, our spiritual, historical and moral values that link our generations.

However, we must not forget one more thing: from a historical perspective, it has been only a short time since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and, of course, modern Russia is still taking shape. This is true for all aspects of our life: the political system, the economy, and others. We are still very vulnerable in many ways; a lot, as they say, was done in a hurry. We need internal stability and time to strengthen the country and all its institutions. So thanks again to those who supported the amendments.

At the same time, I understand those who voted against the amendments. We still have a lot of unsolved problems –­ this is true. People often have to face injustice, unkindness and indifference. Many live in difficult conditions. And we, the country’s leadership, often think that we are doing everything possible, but life proves us wrong, life shows that often we are not doing enough and must act faster, more precisely, in a more organised and effective way.

At the same time, the results of the nationwide vote show that most Russian citizens believe that we are capable of working better. And the so-called expanded government, from the municipalities to the President, must do everything to justify the people’s confidence.

I would like to once again sincerely thank all Russians for their support. Thank you.

To be continued.

MIL OSI