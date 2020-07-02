Telephone conversations with leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan , President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan , President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan , at the partners’ initiative.

The CIS leaders congratulated Vladimir Putin on the successful completion of the nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It was noted that its results proved society’s broad support for the course of Russia’s socioeconomic development and strengthening the Russian statehood. The leaders wished welfare and prosperity to the Russian nation.

The presidents also touched on the topical issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various spheres, including in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

MIL OSI