US troops presence in Poland proves Polish-US friendship

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The presence of US troops in Poland is evidence of Polish-US friendship, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday at a meeting with the Polish and American soldiers taking part in Defender-Europe 20 Plus military exercises in Drawsko Pomorskie, northwestern Poland.

The president thanked the command of the Drawsko training ground and all commanders for the efficient running of the exercises, for maintaining sanitary standards and protecting soldiers from the coronavirus epidemic. He added that the exercises were modified due to the epidemic.

“The presence of US Army soldiers in our country and their joint participation with our Polish soldiers is undoubtedly a sign, on the one hand, of Polish-American friendship, but on the other hand also a clear sign of real American responsibility for world peace, also in our part of the world,” Andrzej Duda said.

According to the president, this is also a confirmation of “the mission that the United States took upon itself after World War II, which it has successfully carried out over all this time, ensuring peace in the free world.”

Andrzej Duda said that NATO had officially confirmed the Gradual Response Plans (GRP), aimed at strengthening Poland’s security and defense system, that had been earlier arranged at the December 2019 NATO summit in London. “I am very happy about this, because it is the final military, one can say, technical approval of political decisions that were taken during the last NATO summit in London in December 2019,” the president said.

Defender-Europe 20 Plus ran on June 5-19 with the participation of 4,000 American soldiers and 2,000 Polish soldiers, as well as around 2,000 types of military hardware, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery, missile systems and aircraft.

(PAP)

Defender-Europe 20 Plus ran on June 5-19 with the participation of 4,000 American soldiers and 2,000 Polish soldiers, as well as around 2,000 types of military hardware, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery, missile systems and aircraft.

MIL OSI