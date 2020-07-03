Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is taking part in the Belarus Remembers! patriotic procession on Independence Day on 3 July.

Together with the head of state, taking part in the procession are his sons, veterans, soldiers-internationalists, heads of state bodies, representatives of culture, sport and media communities, students of the Minsk Cadet School and pioneers, representatives of public organizations, youth, labor collectives and the clergy.

The procession is going along Independence Avenue towards Victory Square.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to give a speech and talk to veterans during the event.

The President had a warm conversation with war veterans, representatives of the diplomatic corps and residents of Minsk after the flower ceremony in Victory Square as part of the Belarus Remembers! patriotic event.

“As long as you are alive, there will be no war,” the head of state said addressing the war veterans. He addressed the words of gratitude not only to those who earned Victory on the battlefields but also to those who rebuilt the country and cities in the difficult post-war years.

“Everything will be fine. We do not need what does not belong to us, but we will not give up our own,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was greeted by numerous residents of the capital who came to see the ceremony. The head of state also welcomed them, congratulated them on the holiday, wished them happiness, good luck and health.

“Take care of the country, this is the main thing,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

