Congratulations to Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message points out that relations between Russia and the Republic of Belarus are developing in the spirit of friendship and unity. Productive bilateral cooperation has been established, as well as the coordination of efforts in foreign policy and defence. Major joint projects in trade, the economy, culture, science and technology as well as other fields are being implemented.

“I am quite sure that together we can ensure the expansion of Russian-Belarusian ties in all spheres, as well as constructive interaction within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the CIS. It definitely meets the core interests of the brotherly peoples of our countries,” Vladimir Putin said in his message.

MIL OSI