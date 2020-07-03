Executive Order on the official publication of the amended Constitution

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Acting in accordance with Article 3 of the Law on Amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation No. 1-FKZ, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Functioning of Public Authority, dated March 14, 2020, and Resolution No. 256/1888–7 of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, On the Results of the Nationwide Vote on Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, dated July 3, 2020, the President has resolved the following:

1. Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation stipulated in Article 1 of the Law on Amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation No. 1-FKZ, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Functioning of Public Authority, dated March 14, 2020, shall come into effect on July 4, 2020.

2. The Federal Guard Service of the Russian Federation shall ensure the official publication of the Constitution of the Russian Federation with the approved amendments on the Official Portal of Legal Information (www.pravo.gov.ru).

3. This Executive Order shall come into force on the day of its signing.

