Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic activity revives in late June

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

2 July 2020

News

Changes in incoming payments suggest that economic activity possibly revived at the end of June, after having stabilised at a subdued level in the first twenty days of the month. These findings are given in the new issue of the weekly review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

Over the week from 22 through 26 June, the downward deviation of incoming payments1 from normal considerably decreased to 7.6% against 15.7% the week before. Incoming payments, excluding in mining, oil refining, and general government, also reduced their downward deviation from normal to 2.7% compared to 11.8% in the previous week.

Industries focusing on consumer demand continue to recover progressively as the restrictions are eased. Moreover, almost all investment demand industries are demonstrating a significant improvement of the situation. Concurrently, due to weak external demand, the downward deviation in export-oriented industries remains the largest of all other groups of industries.

1 Weighted by industries’ shares in GDP.

