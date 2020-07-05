Greetings on 100th anniversary of Republic of Kalmykia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Establishing the Kalmyk Autonomous Region of working people in July 1920 was a landmark event that defined the further path of Kalmykia’s development and facilitated the region’s economic growth, boosting its social sector and preserving its historical, cultural and spiritual heritage.

Throughout the Republic’s existence, efforts have been made to build numerous industrial, agricultural and transport facilities, open new schools and universities as well as research and healthcare institutions.

It is important that residents of Kalmykia honour the legacy of their fathers and grandfathers as well as their unique customs and traditions. They work efficiently for the benefit of their homeland and make a considerable contribution to achieving national goals.“

