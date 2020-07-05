Greetings on Day of Sea and River Fleet Workers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Since the very beginning, water transport has always played a special role in our country’s history as well as its economy and social sector; it gave a boost to developing new territories and strengthening interregional and international links. Many generations of your predecessors – sea and river fleet employees ­– always worked with great dedication and were aware of their efforts’ utmost importance. This year, when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory, we express our warmest gratitude to the veterans, who faithfully served the needs of the frontline and evacuated people and enterprises in extreme conditions during the Great Patriotic War.

It is important that you sincerely and respectfully cherish traditions and seek to efficiently resolve all tasks, the most important of which include the development of inland water transport, the Northern Sea Route and other routes, modernisation of port infrastructure and building a modern fleet.“

MIL OSI