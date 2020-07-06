Condolences to President of China Xi Jinping

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin sent a message to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China conveying his condolences over the tragic consequences of heavy flooding in the southern provinces of the country.

“Russia shares the grief of those who lost their family members and friends as a result of this natural disaster and wishes a speedy recovery to all those who were injured,” the President said in his message.

MIL OSI