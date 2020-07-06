Joint Statement by the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in view of the decision by the United States of America to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06 July 2020 г.



On July 6, 2020, at the initiative of the depositary States of the Treaty on Open Skies – Hungary and Canada, the States Parties to the Treaty will hold a conference in video format, during which will consider the consequences of the United States of America withdrawing from this document.

The event will bring together all the States Parties of the multilateral mechanism.

In connection with the conference, the delegations of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation distributed the following Joint Statement:

JOINT STATEMENTBy the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, group of States Parties to the Treaty on Open Skies, on the decision by the United States of America to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies

The Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation express their regret concerning the decision by the United States of America to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies (OST). This step can seriously damage the architecture of common European security and the system of agreements in the field of arms control.

The Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, that form a group of OST States Parties, stand ready to engage in equitable, mutually respectful dialogue aimed at seeking a comprehensive solution to the Treaty’s implementation issues, without ultimatums and with all its parties taking into consideration interests and concerns of each other.

When defining and implementing our future line regarding the Treaty, we will closely co-operate within the group of OST States Parties, guided by the goals of maintaining international stability, improving effectiveness and viability of the Treaty by strengthening confidence among its States Parties and taking into account the promotion of the interests of Belarus and Russia.

