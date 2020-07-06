Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia to Belarus Jozef Migas

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

6 July 2020

Belarus is ready advance cooperation with Slovakia, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia to Belarus Jozef Migas on 6 July.

The head of state said that the two countries maintain very good relations and have a very big untapped potential for the development of the trade and economic cooperation. “Let’s agree that the major indicator – $220 million worth of bilateral trade is not huge,” he said. “However, some time ago we did not even have this trade turnover, and the increase is significant. But we can do more, we are prepared for close cooperation with your wonderful Slovakia across the board, we are ready to learn from you in many fields (and you can teach a lot in various fields ranging from sport to industrial development). We are ready to advance cooperation.”

The President mentioned Jozef Migas’ experience of work in various fields and suggested that he should continue cooperation with Belarus in the future. “In your life you have been a public figure and a successful businessman,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I think we can do a lot, including with your help. We are open for this cooperation. If you have any proposals, even if you decide not to do business or production in the future, please know that Belarus will be a place where you will be able to develop any sphere you want.”

At the meeting Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna to Jozef Migas.The diplomat received the award in recognition of a big personal contribution to the enhancement of friendly relations and development of cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia.

Presenting the award to the ambassador, the Belarusian President thanked him for attending the Victory Day celebrations in Minsk on 9 May, although that decision of the diplomat had ambiguous consequences for him. “Indeed, you have done a really courageous deed, not only Belarusians but also the whole world saw it,” the head of state stressed. “Rarely we see such ambassadors who are doing what their hearts tell them to do. But still there are such ambassadors.” Aleksandr Lukashenko gifted the book Heritage of Belarus to the diplomat.

The ambassador, in turn, thanked the Belarusian head of state for the high award. According to Jozef Migas, having decided to celebrate the 75thanniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarus did the right thing because this is a sacred day. As for his decision to attend those events, he was guided by his personal beliefs. And if it had happened again, he would have done the same. “Because beliefs and honor are those things which characterize a person. You cannot hold onto your job strongly and rigidly if it contradicts your beliefs. I am grateful to you and to the whole Belarusian nation,” the diplomat said.

