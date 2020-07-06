Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

6 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on 6 July.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a happy birthday to Nursultan Nazarbayev. The President expressed excitement about Nursultan Nazarbayev’s successful recovery from a recent disease.

The sides also discussed the development of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation and interaction in the EAEU (Belarus presides in the organization in 2020).

The Belarusian President and the First President of Kazakhstan agreed to meet in any convenient time.

Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is also honorary chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, to attend the summit of the integration association which is set to take place in Minsk in October.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the overall situation in Belarus and Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed the best greetings to the Belarusian people and expressed support of the country’s government.

The head of state, in turn, conveyed greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

MIL OSI