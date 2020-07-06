Telephone conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The King of Bahrain congratulated the President of Russia and the Russian people on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as on the successful nationwide vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The discussion touched upon current issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields and interaction in coronavirus response.

The political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including taking into account the results of the recent videoconference of the heads of state – guarantors of the Astana process, was addressed.

It was agreed to continue contacts.

