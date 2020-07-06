Telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan on his 80th birthday and wished him good health and unquenchable energy. Vladimir Putin stressed that the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is highly regarded in Russia, including for his invaluable contribution to developing the friendly relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

The discussion also touched upon the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Russia for its substantial help with countering the infection.

Earlier, the President of Russia sent Nursultan Nazarbayev birthday greetings. The message reads, in part:

“The entire contemporary history of Kazakhstan is inseparably associated with your name. Under your leadership, the Republic achieved widely recognised success in the economy, social sphere, science, technology and other areas.

You are held in great respect in Russia as a true friend of our country who made a huge personal contribution to developing the strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan. Your efforts in the field of building mutually beneficial integration across the post-Soviet space that made the Eurasian Economic Union possible cannot be overemphasized.

I have no doubts that your experience as a statesperson, your wisdom and foresight will continue to be extremely sought after, both in your home country and in international affairs.

I genuinely value our mutual understanding and hope to continue our comradely contacts.”

MIL OSI