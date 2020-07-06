Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of the Republic of the Congo congratulated Vladimir Putin on the results of the nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

The two leaders discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the Russian-Congolese talks at the highest level held in Moscow in May 2019.

Vladimir Putin noted Russia’s readiness to help the Republic of the Congo to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Considering the Congo’s chairmanship in the African Union High Level Committee on Libya, the two presidents discussed the developments in that country and stressed that it was necessary to find a peaceful solution to the conflict through a political dialogue involving all Libyan sides.

It was agreed to maintain contact.

MIL OSI