Webinar: International Securities on MOEX

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In August 2020 Moscow Exchange will launch trading access in the most liquid S&P500 shares via its infrastructure. All trading, clearing and settlement will take place within the Moscow Exchange. In the first release we will be providing the opportunity to trade the most liquid US securities but over time this universe will be expanded.

On July 10th Moscow time Tom O’Brien, Head of International Sales will have a short talk with Vladimir Ovcharov, Head of Product Development. In the talk we will discuss the evening session and the reasons behind launching the trading of International stocks. After that, we’ll be happy to answer all your questions.The webinar starts at 6PM Moscow time to register, please follow the link Please write to equities@moex.com if any questions

MIL OSI