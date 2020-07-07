Telephone conversation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko with the acting Swiss Foreign Secretary

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

07 July 2020 г.



On July 7, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the acting State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Krystyna Marty Lang.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the Belarusian-Swiss agenda, the current situation in the region, topics of multilateral cooperation, touched upon the election campaign in the Republic of Belarus, exchanged information on steps taken by Belarus and Switzerland to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for implementing the agreements reached during the visit of the member of the Federal Council, the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, to Belarus in February 2020.

