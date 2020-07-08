Meeting with top officials and executives of Minsk

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

7 July 2020

We need to ensure the balanced development of the country, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with top officials and executives of the city of Minsk on 7 July.

The head of state noted that Minsk is a special city, a calling card of the country, a political, economic, scientific and cultural center of the state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that when he came to the presidency, he started sorting things out in the country from the capital city. “In fact, it was the only center of attention in the first years of my presidency. We invested resources, forces that we had then in this city,” the Belarusian leader said.

He noted that it was only later that the attention was turned to the regions. “We need to ensure the balanced development of the country,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the matter is also about the development of so-called unpromising villages. In this regard, he urged urban residents to buy plots of land outside cities.

MIL OSI