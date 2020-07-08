Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Representative of UNICEF in Belarus

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

08 July 2020



On July 8, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Representative of UNICEF in the Republic of Belarus, Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, in connection with the completion of his mission to our country.

V.Makei noted with satisfaction the active and effective work of the UNICEF Office in Belarus under the leadership of R.Sarwar.

The interlocutors discussed the most relevant areas of cooperation between Belarus and UNICEF, including child safety in cyberspace, assistance to child victims of violence, children with disabilities and others, and confirmed that the increasing funding for UNICEF country programs in Belarus indicates a high level of cooperation and its potential for growth.

Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the successful work of the Representative of UNICEF in Belarus aimed at involvement of the Belarusian state bodies, public associations, business and private partners into cooperation on issues under the Fund’s competence.

V.Makei thanked R.Sarwar for the effective and timely support of the UNICEF Office provided to the Belarusian medical institutions, schools and institutions during the period of the active spread of coronavirus.

Background Information: The UNICEF office launched a large-scale campaign involving numerous partners, which made it possible to collect $ 1.58 million in a short period of time for purchasing the necessary materials and equipment.

For his personal contribution to strengthening and expanding cooperation between Belarus and UNICEF, Rashed Mustafa Sarwar was awarded the “Partnership” Sign of Merit of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Belarus.



