Mortgage market bulletin: first issue released

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

7 July 2020

The Bank of Russia has launched a new publication — the monthly information bulletin ‘Нousing mortgage lending market in Russia’.

The bulletin will be a source of complete information about the mortgage market, previously contained in a number of Bank of Russia publications. This includes changes in interest rates, numbers and volumes of housing mortgage loans and overdue debt.

A brief commentary on recent reported data is included in the bulletin, to enable an in-depth insight into the state of this key segment of the household lending market.

Also, the new publication will provide information support to analysts monitoring key performance indicators on the national project ‘Housing and Urban Environment’.

