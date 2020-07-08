Telephone conversation with President of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China congratulated Vladimir Putin on the successful national vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution. They noted the importance of this step for strengthening Russian statehood and the country’s stable socio-political development. The presidents expressed firm mutual support in protecting sovereignty, preventing any interference in internal affairs from outside and ensuring the supremacy of international law.

The President of Russia thanked the President of the People’s Republic of China for sending a representative delegation and units of the People’s Liberation Army to the parade held to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War Background information Great Patriotic War .

A high assessment was given to the achieved level of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership. The two leaders shared the view that one of its outstanding manifestations was the help Russia and China gave each other during the most difficult period of countering the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties underscored their wish to continue boosting their economic interaction with an emphasis on major projects in the field of the supply of hydrocarbons, atom for peace, civil aircraft manufacturing, science and technology and cooperation in the sphere of innovation.

They reaffirmed their interest in further close coordination of efforts on the international arena, primarily at the UN Security Council as well as in the SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS Background information BRICS .

It was agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

