Another person facing charges in Tsikhanouski’s ‘disturbances’ case

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Siarhei Sparysh. Photo: Uladz Hrydzin / RFE/RL

Siarhei Sparysh, spokesperson for Nardonaya Hramada, an opposition movement led by former political prisoner Mikalai Statkevich, is facing charges under Part 1 Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (preparation for or active participation in actions that grossly violate public order).

The charge is likely to be linked to the May 29 election picket in Hrodna, which resulted in the arrest of critical YouTuber Siarhei Tsikhanouski and several activists associated with his wife’s presidential campaign.

Sparysh is currently held in the detention center in Minsk. He was arrested on June 25 and sent to serve 15 days in prison on illegal protesting charges. The police reportedly used excessive violence during the detention.

Earlier this week, Nardonaya Hramada’s leader Mikalai Statkevich faced formal charges in the case.

As a result, Viasna is aware of 18 persons arrested on charges of “disturbing public order”: Siarhei TSikhanouski, Uladzimir Niaronski, Siarhei Piatrukhin, Aliaksandr Kabanau, Uladzimir Tsyhanovich, Dzmitry Kazlou, Ihar Losik, Dzmitry Furmanau, Viarhili Ushak, Artsiom Sakau, Aliaksandr Aranovich, Uladzimir Navumik, Vasil Babrouski, Yauhen Raznichenka, Uladzimir Kniha, Andrei Novikau, Mikalai Statkevich, and Siarhei Sparysh. Most of them have already faced formal charges.

MIL OSI