Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of Latvia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

09 July 2020



On July 9, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Belarus, Einars Semanis.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Belarusian-Latvian cooperation, schedule of highest and high level bilateral meetings.

Latvian side was informed regarding the current state of presidential election campaign in the Republic of Belarus.

print version

MIL OSI