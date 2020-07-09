Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

09 July 2020



On July 9, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Belarus, Ahmed Manqoosh Alteneiji, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission to our country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted the high level of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and the UAE, active political dialogue, prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

V.Makei expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador of UAE for his active and fruitful work aimed at further strengthening of Belarusian-Emirate cooperation.

