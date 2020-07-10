Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus-EBRD credit agreement on reconstructing M3 Minsk-Vitebsk motorway approved | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

10 July 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a credit agreement (bridges of national importance and the reconstruction of the M3 motorway) between Belarus and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The head of state has signed relevant decree No.265.

Belarus will borrow €259 million from the EBRD and will transfer the money to the road construction and maintenance enterprise Minskavtodor-Tsentr for the sake of implementing the projects the agreement stipulates.

The Council of Ministers has been instructed to pay back and service the EBRD loan within the specified timeframe at the expense of the central state budget. The Transport and Communications Ministry will oversee the implementation of the projects the agreement stipulates and the targeted use of resources.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI