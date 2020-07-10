Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy buys required medical equipment for Novy Urengoy’s infectious diseases hospital

Source: Gazprom

June 30, 2020, 16:50

Today, the employees of Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy handed over four oxygen concentrators to doctors in Novy Urengoy.

The new equipment, which has critical importance for patients with respiratory failure, was delivered to the infectious diseases hospital established at the city’s psychoneurological clinic with the purpose of combating the new coronavirus infection.

“It is a very difficult time for all of us,” said Alexander Koryakin, Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy. “In the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, prompt and concerted action is essential. We would like to express our respect and gratitude to the doctors and all healthcare workers who are serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis and saving lives. We hope that the medical equipment purchased by our company will prove useful in delivering emergency care to patients with COVID-19.”

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, was set up to develop the Urengoyskoye oil, gas and condensate field. Its production infrastructure consists of 22 comprehensive gas treatment units, two oil production sites, 20 booster compressor stations, five gas cooling stations, more than 2,800 production wells, two compressor stations for the utilization of associated petroleum gas, and a pump station for condensate delivery.

The company employs more than 12,000 people. Its headquarters are located in the city of Novy Urengoy.

