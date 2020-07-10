Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Tambov taking enhanced measures for coronavirus prevention

Source: Gazprom

News from projects and regions

July 7, 2020, 17:30

Gas workers of the Tambov Region are implementing a set of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection. On July 1, 2020, Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Tambov started testing personnel for the virus and its antibodies.

Among the first individuals to take the tests are the employees who are involved in continuous production processes and extensive interactions with customers: members of emergency dispatch brigades, staff of customer service centers and maintenance services, as well as specialists who are coming back to the office after a period of remote work.

Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Tambov has been taking appropriate preventive actions, such as daily temperature screenings for personnel, strict social distancing, and mandatory face mask and glove requirements in the workplace.

The company’s Customer Service Centers are receiving visitors by appointment only, with protective shields installed in reception areas. All working spaces and production facilities are disinfected along with equipment and transport vehicles on a daily basis, and personnel is transferred to the workplace and back by corporate vehicles. These measures aim to protect not only the company’s personnel, but also gas consumers.

In addition, the Disinfection Station of the Tambov District Tuberculosis Clinic assisted the company in carrying out professional disinfection of production facilities and reception areas using Ekostil, a disinfectant recommended by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

