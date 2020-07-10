Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Tver opens new customer reception area

Source: Gazprom

News from projects and regions

July 6, 2020, 20:00

Today, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Tver opened a new customer reception area, which was set up with due account of the coronavirus prevention measures.

The new subdivision (located at 7 Dvor Proletarki St., Office 106) complies with social distancing requirements in its operations. Operators and customers communicate at a safe distance across wide tables; the gas company’s specialists wear face shields, medical masks and gloves; reception windows are separated by glass panes, and wet wipes and disinfectants are provided. In addition, visitors are reminded at the information desk to observe the mandatory sanitary requirements.

The reception area has visual navigation aids for customers: an electronic queue kiosk, a reference desk, a water cooler, a children’s corner, and easily readable signs on the reception windows. The walls are hung with informational posters that explain to customers in clear terms how to pay for the gas received, report the readings of gas meters, create and manage a personal account in the My GAS system, and ensure safe and uninterrupted operation of gas equipment.

Also present in this establishment is a representative of Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Tver, who handles inquiries on signing contracts for the maintenance of gas equipment in houses and apartments.

Viktor Varzhin, Director General of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Tver, said: “When we were setting up a new office of the Tver branch, one of our main goals was to create a safe and comfortable space for providing services to gas consumers. The new office is accessible to people with mobility impairments: it is located on the first floor, and we have excellent ramps at the entrance, as well as a parking lot for private vehicles in front of the building. We maintain a comfortable temperature in the reception area, the number of chairs is sufficient, and the necessary reference information is provided in full.”

Background

Gazprom Mezhregiongaz is a specialized wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom focusing on natural gas sales in the Russian Federation.

The company’s priority areas of activity include providing reliable and uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to all consumer categories in Russia, participating in regional gas infrastructure expansion streamlining and improving the efficiency of gas distribution systems, and implementing energy saving and energy security technologies.

Today, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz provides gas supplies through its 53 regional gas sales companies, covering all consumer categories in most regions of Russia. The Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Group includes 69 gas distribution companies that provide maintenance services for gas equipment.

Related news

MIL OSI