Greetings to Tavrida Forum participants and organisers

The message reads, in part:

“Since its inception, your forum has established its own traditions and strengthened them, becoming a bright symbol of the Crimean summer and a true creative workshop for talented and ambitious young people capable of implementing the most challenging and substantial ideas and put them into action.

This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum welcomes fewer participants here in the historic town of Sudak on the Black Sea coast. Yet I am confident that there are no barriers for you, young musicians, performers, poets, authors, actors and directors, and for your talent and creative energy. Even remotely, you will take the most active part in various events, roundtable discussions and workshops, and discuss pressing issues with renowned Russian cultural and art figures.

I am sure this forum will be a great success that will give a boost to your professional development and help you make new friends and meet like-minded people. Of course, I must also mention your volunteer activities over the past few months and days, when your efforts were absolutely invaluable.”

Tavrida Youth Culture and Arts Forum has been held in Crimea since 2015. This year’s events will take place between July and October, with some of them held on a special online platform. The first event draws young members of the cultural community who in the past few months have been actively involved in the work of the We Are Together movement, which started its activities during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance to those in need.

