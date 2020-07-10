Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic rebound sustains

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 July 2020

News

Changes in incoming payments suggest a continued rebound in economic activity between late June and early July, according to the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

In the week ending 3 July, the volume of average daily incoming1 payments exceeded the ‘normal’2 level for the first time since late March. The upward deviation totalled 4.9% — compared to a downward deviation of 7.6% seen the week before. Payments excluding those in mining, oil product production and general government also showed a positive deviation (+7.9%)

The week ending 3 July reported improvements across all aggregate sectoral groups. In final consumption sectors, the amount of incoming payments has been above the ‘normal’ reading for two weeks in a row.

Incoming payments surpassed the ‘normal’ level in export-oriented industries, investment and intermediate consumption sectors. General government sectors came as the only underperforming group over the reporting week, having posted a downward deviation from normal.

1 Weighted by a sectoral GDP share.

2 The average level of daily seasonally adjusted incoming payments from 20 January to 13 March 2020.

