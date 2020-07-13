As of July 1, 2020, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 8.8 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of July 1, 2020, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD8, 795.7 million (in the equivalent).

Over June 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD916.4 million (by 11.6%), after the decrease in May by USD3. 7 million (by 0.05%).

The receipt of funds from allocating eurobonds by the Ministry of Finance was the main factor of growth of the gold and foreign exchange reserves. Also, the replenishment of the reserves was conditioned by the increased cost of monetary gold.

In June 2020, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus repaid external and internal obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD287 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2021, should be at least USD7.3 billion.

